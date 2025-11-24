LIC boosts stake in Voltas, raises holding by 2% via market purchase; now holds over 7%

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in Voltas, one of the country’s leading air conditioning and cooling solutions companies, by over 2%. This fresh acquisition comes at a time when the Tata Group stock has been under severe volatility.

In a regulatory filing today, November 24, the insurance giant said it had bought 67.44 lakh shares of Voltas, representing a 2.038% stake, between September 25, 2025, and November 21, 2025, nearly two months. The acquisition was made through the open market; however, LIC has not disclosed the acquisition price of the shares.

Prior to this purchase, LIC held a 5.05% stake, or 1.67 crore shares, in the company. With the latest addition, its ownership has risen to a 7.089% stake, or 2.34 crore shares, as per the regulatory filing.

Voltas Q2 performance The Tata Group company reported a weak set of numbers for the September quarter, as a subdued summer season and GST-related demand deferment weighed on its cooling business, resulting in a 76.28% drop in consolidated net profit to ₹31.5 crore.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹132.83 crore in the July-September period a year ago. At the top line, revenue from operations declined 10.37% to ₹2,347.32 crore, compared to ₹2,619.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Looking at segment-wise performance, revenue from unitary cooling products for comfort and commercial use, which includes the room AC business, fell 23.2% to ₹1,215.13 crore, down from ₹1,582.19 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Unitary Cooling Products faced muted retail offtake due to the lag effect of an early monsoon and the GST rate reduction from 28% to 18%, which led to deferred purchases and higher channel inventory. Margins were impacted by higher marketing support and under-absorption at new facilities in Chennai and Waghodia.

Meanwhile, revenue from "electro-mechanical projects and services," which includes domestic and international project businesses, rose 9% in Q2FY26 to ₹966.17 crore.

Voltas share price trend The company’s share price has rebounded from the May lows, gaining 30% since then. However, the stock still trades 30% below January highs and 35% below its peak of ₹1,944 per share. On a yearly basis, the stock is down 24.32% year-to-date. If the current trend continues, it will mark Voltas’ first annual decline in two years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.