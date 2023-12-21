comScore
LIC can achieve minimum public shareholding of 25% by May 2032 as govt grants one-time exemption

 Livemint

The Finance Ministry has granted a one-time exemption to LIC to achieve 25 per cent minimum public shareholding within 10 years from the date of listing

LIC can achieve MPS of 25 per cent by May 2032. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/MintPremium
LIC can achieve MPS of 25 per cent by May 2032. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India can now achieve a minimum public shareholding (MPS) of 25 per cent by May 2032 as the government has granted a one-time exemption to the life insurance major in this regard. 

LIC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, December 21 that the  Department of Economic Affairs has decided ‘in the public interest’, to grant one-time exemption to achieve 25 per cent MPS within 10 years from the date of listing i.e., till May 2032.

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted a period of five years to large cap companies for achieving the MPS limit. However, media reports said earlier this year that the government is likely to extend the 25 per cent public float exemption for the life insurer much beyond five years.

LIC, which debuted on the bourses on May 17, 2022, was originally required to meet the 25 per cent MPS rule by 2027. However, the government has granted an extension of 10 years to India's largest life insurer for the same.

On Thursday, shares of LIC settled 0.52 per cent higher at 764.55 apiece on the BSE.

 

MORE TO COME

Published: 21 Dec 2023, 06:38 PM IST
