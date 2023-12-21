LIC can achieve minimum public shareholding of 25% by May 2032 as govt grants one-time exemption
The Finance Ministry has granted a one-time exemption to LIC to achieve 25 per cent minimum public shareholding within 10 years from the date of listing
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India can now achieve a minimum public shareholding (MPS) of 25 per cent by May 2032 as the government has granted a one-time exemption to the life insurance major in this regard.
