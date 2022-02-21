Life Insurance Corp (LIC) Chairman MR Kumar on Monday said that he is keeping an eye on Markets as the company is keen to list in March. Addressing the media, ahead of the issue launch, Kumar said the IPO is getting a lot of traction from policyholders.

He assured the potential investors that they need not worry about large scale bad loans as the company did a lot of clean up in the run up to the IPO.

Kumar has also said the investors should not worry about government control post the IPO as decisions in the country's largest insurance company are taken by its board and not by the government, which will hold 95% of stake post the IPO.

Speaking on the profitability of LIC, Kumar said, insurance companies metrics or profits are different from others.

"Our surplus was more than ₹50,000 crore, but 95% of it was going to policyholders. Going forward the surplus distribution changes from 95% to 90%, so profitability will also increase gradually," he added.

LIC's IPO is expected to obtain regulatory approval by the first week of March after which an indicative marketing price band will be set.

The insurance giant filed a draft IPO prospectus last week with the market regulator to sell 5% of the Indian government's stake to potentially raise nearly $8 billion..

LIC's offering will also sound investor appetite for new equity deals, with a number of Indian companies that listed last year trading below offer prices on concerns over lofty valuations and looming interest rates hikes by central banks.

Kumar further added LIC is well-capitalised as of now and that he doesn't not believe the company requires capital at the moment. Going forward, if there is any growth capital requirement, we will approach not only the govt but all the shareholders, he said.

