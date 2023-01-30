LIC claims multibagger return from its investments in Adani stocks, bonds3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 02:28 PM IST
- An LIC executive has claimed in media that LIC's investment of ₹28,000 crore is currently at around ₹56,000 crore
Despite heavy sell off in Adani Enterprises shares and other Adani stocks after the Hindenburg Research report raising concern over debt positioning of Adani group companies, the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has claimed that LIC is sitting on multibagger returns on its Adani group asset investments. As per the Economic Time (ET) report, an LIC executive has claimed that LIC's investment in Adani group stocks and bonds were around ₹28,000 crore whereas its absolute value is now around ₹56,000 crore, which means the insurance behemoth has got around 100 per cent return on its investments in Adani group assets.
