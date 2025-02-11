LIC, Coal India to GAIL: These 5 PSU stocks hit 52-week low amid stock market crash

The Indian stock market crashed on Tuesday, with the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, slipping more than 1.5% each, amid heavy selling across the board. The rout was deeper in broader markets, as the Midcap 100 index and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices slumped 4% each. All the sectors witnessed sharp sell-off, along with the PSU stocks.

Amid this stock market crash today, five PSU stocks hit their 52-week low. These five state-run companies are Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Coal India, Container Corporation of India, GAIL (India), and RITES Ltd.

The stocks of these five companies touched their respective 52-week lows during the intraday trade on February 11, dragged by heavy selling pressure. Here are the details:

GAIL India Share Price GAIL India share price tanked 4.34% to 52-week low of ₹160.80 apiece on the BSE. The PSU stock had touched a 52-week high of ₹246.35 apiece on July 31, 2024, and has fallen 35% from that level.

LIC Share Price The state-run insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares declined more than 2% on Tuesday. LIC stock price fell as much as 2.31% to a fresh 52-week low of ₹790.00 apiece on the BSE. LIC shares had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,221.50 apiece on August 01, 2024. The PSU stock is down more than 35% from the 52-week high level.

Coal India Share Price Coal India share price plunged 3.4% to touch a 52-week low of ₹357.60 apiece on the BSE. The PSU stock has corrected 35% from its 52-week high of ₹544.70 per share hit on August 26, 2024.

Container Corporation of India Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) shares touched a 52-week low of ₹687.05 apiece, falling 3.5% from its previous close. CONCOR share price is down more than 42% from its 52-week high of ₹1,193.95 apiece, touched on June 04, 2024.

