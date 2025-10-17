LIC declares date to announce Q2 results 2025. Check details

India's biggest insurance behemoth — Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) — on Friday, October 17, announced that it will announce the financial results for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year (FY26) next month.

LIC, in an exchange filing today, said that its board will meet on November 6 to consider and approve the Q2 results.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (“the Corporation”) is scheduled to be held on November 06, 2025, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025,” LIC said in a filing today.

LIC Q2 results preview Insurance behemoth LIC had posted a 5% rise in its net profit to ₹10,987 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. Its net profit stood at ₹10,461 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25.

The total income increased to ₹2,22,864 crore during the latest June quarter against ₹2,10,910 crore in the year-ago period.

In the June quarter, the first-year premium rose to ₹7,525 crore compared to ₹7,470 crore in the year-ago period. Value of New Business (VNB) margin increased by 150 bps to 15.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while the expense ratio has declined by 140 bps to 10.47 per cent in this quarter.

As of the upcoming Q2 results, LIC is expected to post a 1% YoY decline in APE in 2QFY26, similar to the run-rate in the first two months of the quarter, said brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities.

“Margins will likely compress 50 bps YoY to 17.4%. LIC's product mix is skewed toward participating products, which have a lower impact of ITC disallowance,” the brokerage opined.

LIC share price trend Despite a rebound in the Indian stock market sentiment over the last three sessions, LIC share price has seen a consistent decline. Taking its losing streak to the third day, LIC share price hit the day's low of ₹884.40 on the BSE.

It has shed 1.4% in a week. However, over the last six months, the PSU stock has seen a 10% rise. For the full year, the scrip is down 5%.

As of 1.45 pm, LIC stock was down 1% at ₹885.60.

