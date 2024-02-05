 LIC Dividend date: India's largest life insurer likely to announce interim dividend on February 8 | Mint
LIC Dividend date: India's largest life insurer likely to announce interim dividend on February 8

LIC Dividend date: India's largest life insurer to announce interim dividend on February 8

Life Insurance Corporation will announce its Q3 FY 24 result on February 8.
Life Insurance Corporation will announce its Q3 FY 24 result on February 8. (Bloomberg)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will announce its third quarter financial results and may declare interim dividend for FY 24 on February 8, the company said in its stock exchange filing on Monday.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine-month period ended on December 31, 2023. In the said meeting, the Board of Directors may consider a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24," said the company in its BSE filing.

 

Published: 05 Feb 2024, 09:17 PM IST
