LIC earnings aftermath: Market cap slips by over 16,000 crore in 1 day

Further, the Yield on Investments on policyholders' funds excluding unrealized gains was at 8.55 % for the fiscal FY22 as against 8.69% in FY21. The Net NPAs in the policyholders' fund declined to 0.04% for the year ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 0.05% in the previous fiscal. Also, the solvency ratio for the year ended March 31, 2022, was 1.85 against 1.76 for the period ended March 31, 2021.

