LIC earnings aftermath: Market cap slips by over 16,000 crore in 1 day

For the year ended March 31, 2022, LIC posted a rise of 6.1% in the Net Premium Income at ₹4,27,419 crore as compared to ₹4,02,844 crore in the previous fiscal. LIC's net profit for the full year stood at ₹4,043.12 crore increasing by 39.39% as against ₹2,900.57 crore in FY21.
The largest insurer, LIC witnessed a steep selloff on Tuesday's trading session before closing near the day's low. The performance comes after LIC's financial results for March 31, 2022, period. Notably, LIC's stock also tracked the bearish tone of markets and also the downfall of some major peers. LIC's market cap corrected by nearly ₹17,000 crore in just a single day. Life insurance stocks were under pressure with LIC being the worst hit and SBI Life Insurance outperforming.
On Tuesday, LIC shares closed at ₹811.50 apiece down by ₹25.55 or 3.05% on BSE. The shares were near the day's low of ₹810 apiece. The shares were also a couple of rupees away from the 52-week low of ₹801.55 apiece on the exchange.
At the closing price, LIC's market cap stood at ₹5,13,273.56 crore. This is lower by ₹16,160.37 crore compared to the market cap of ₹5,29,433.93 crore of the previous day.
LIC currently holds the 5th rank in the most valued companies list in terms of market capitalisation on BSE. It follows major stocks like HUL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and Reliance Industries.
Further, the Yield on Investments on policyholders' funds excluding unrealized gains was at 8.55 % for the fiscal FY22 as against 8.69% in FY21. The Net NPAs in the policyholders' fund declined to 0.04% for the year ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 0.05% in the previous fiscal. Also, the solvency ratio for the year ended March 31, 2022, was 1.85 against 1.76 for the period ended March 31, 2021.
LIC board on Monday also recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per share translating to a dividend payout of ₹948.75 crore which aggregates to about 23.46 % of PAT.
LIC has broadly faced bearish sentiments since the time of the listing on May 17.
At the IPO's upper price band of ₹949 apiece, LIC's market cap stood at ₹6,00,242 crore.
Against the issue price, the LIC market cap has nosedived by nearly ₹87,000 crore on BSE.
On Tuesday, LIC's peers HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential also faced selling pressure. While SBI Life Insurance outperformed them.
HDFC Life settled at ₹598 apiece on BSE down by 1.62%. Its market cap declined by ₹2,081.38 crore in a single day to ₹1,26,361.80 crore compared to the previous day's ₹1,28,443.18 crore.
ICICI Prudential plunged by 2.02% and closed at ₹519.60 apiece. Its market cap dropped by ₹1,537.95 crore to ₹74,683.83 crore today compared to the previous day's ₹76,221.78 crore.
On BSE, SBI Life closed at ₹1173.85 apiece up by 2.2%. Its market cap stood at ₹1,17,436.35 crore - higher by ₹2,526.11 crore than the previous day's market cap of ₹1,14,910.24 crore.
Although LIC witnessed heavy loss today compared to its peers, the government-owned insurer is still the largest compared to them in terms of market cap and business module.
Sensex closed at 55,566.41 lower by 359.33 points or 0.64%. Nifty 50 ended at 16,584.55 below 76.85 points or 0.46%.
On today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Domestic market failed to hold on to recovery mode as it was awaiting the release of Q4 GDP data. GDP is expected to register a slower growth rate of 4.0-4.2% as the consumer spending and investments were hit by soaring inflation. A hike in oil prices due to the EU’s ban on Russian oil imports would act as a headwind in taming global inflation. Changes in policy by central banks would be a major factor to be monitored in the coming days."