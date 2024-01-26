LIC gets a green signal to raise stake in HDFC Bank: Can this help boost investor sentiment in the lender's stock?
HDFC Bank shares experienced a significant decline following its Q3 results. The approval for LIC to purchase up to 9.99% of HDFC Bank shares may improve the outlook for the stock
HDFC Bank and LIC news: Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC) could now acquire as much as 9.99% of HDFC Bank, the private lender notified the exchanges on Thursday.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message