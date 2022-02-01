How LIC's business slipped ahead of its mega IPO

Insurers had to quickly redraw their strategy after the pandemic struck India in early 2020, including digitizing their processes, retraining their agents and increasing their reliance on the banking channel to overcome problems related to approaching customers physically because of fear of contracting infections. Unlike private insurers, which swiftly adapted to the new circumstances, LIC, which overwhelmingly depends on its million-strong agents to bring in new customers and renew premiums, found it challenging to cope with the change, experts said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}