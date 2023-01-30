LIC has no plans currently to bid for more in Adani share sale: Report

LIC has no plans currently to bid for more in Adani share sale: Report1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:38 PM IST
LIC, the country's largest insurer, took 5% of Adani share offering's anchor portion of $736 million, but has no plans to bid for more in the ongoing book building process that closes Tuesday, the report said
NEW DELHI : India's state-backed Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has no current plans to bid in the ongoing $2.5 billion secondary share sale of Adani Enterprises, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
