LIC, HDFC Life to SBI Life: Insurance stocks rise up to 10% after GST council meeting outcome

Stock Market today: LIC, HDFC Life to SBI Life: The Insurance stocks gained up to 10% in the morning trades on Thursday after GST council meeting outcome announced on Wednesday

Insurance stock gains post GST council meeting outcome Life Insurance Corporation of India gained to intraday highs of ₹914.9, marking gains of more than 5% SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd rising to intraday highs of ₹1899 and ₹814.9 also were not far behind registering similar intraday gains. Among other Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd which skyrocketed to intraday highs of ₹91.39 saw intraday gains of more than 10%.

The gains are being led by the GST council meeting outcome

The GST Council exempted individual life and health insurance from the GST. The GST on reinsurance costs has also been exempted. This means that life and health insurance policies will no longer be subject to Goods and Service Tax.

Earlier the Health Insurance, Insurance ULIP, and Term Life Insurance saw 18% GST being levied which now has been removed. Similarly Endowment Policies - First Premium saw 4.5 GST, Endowment Policies - Regular Premium had 2.25 % GST levied and Single Premium Annuit Policyhad 1.8% GST levied. All these have been removed now, leading to investor sentiments getting a boost.

GST reforms Industry views Pranab Uniyal, Head - HDFC Tru (Investment Advisory) of HDFC Securities, said that the GST reforms are both bold and transformative, exceeding expectations in their scale and impact. By cutting rates across a wide spectrum—from everyday essentials and insurance products to big-ticket purchases like automobiles and home appliances—the reforms touch virtually every corner of household consumption.

The expected consumption uplift can create a multiplier effect on overall economic growth.

GST Reforms- Analysts views on Insurance stock Jefferies India Pvt Ltd on the GST reforms has said that GST Exemption ia a Manageable Impact on Insurers and Protection Pick-up will Help

Life & health insurance premium will be exempt from GST versus.18% earlier. Exemption of reinsurance from GST will help, but commission will attract 18% leading to slightly inverted GST regime, said Jefferies. This may have slight -ve impact on back-book as insurers can't raise prices & also require a 2-4% hike in prices or a tad lower IRR on new book, as per Jefferies. However lower GST can lift sales of protection & riders - both are high-margin segments. So, Jefferies sees manageable impact on sector.