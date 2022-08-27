LIC HFL to pay 425% dividend soon: Check record date2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 11:01 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹22,057.53 crore, LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is a large-cap corporation that provides financial services.
With a market valuation of ₹22,057.53 crore, LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is a large-cap corporation that provides financial services. One of the leading housing finance companies in India is LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL), which also has LICHFL Asset Management Company, LICHFL Financial Services, LICHFL Trustee Company Private Ltd, and LICHFL Care Homes Ltd as subsidiaries. The Company's Board of Directors approved a dividend of 425% for the fiscal year 2021–2022 at a face value of ₹2 (or ₹8.50 for each equity share of ₹2).