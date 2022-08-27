LIC HFL to pay 425% dividend soon: Check record date

In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the dividend purpose, the company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board approved that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, 21st September, 2022 to Thursday, 29th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend and 33rd Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, dividend will be paid to those members holding shares in physical form, whose names would appear on the Register of Members of the Company, at the close of business hours on Thursday, 29th September, 2022 after giving effect to all valid transfers in physical form lodged with the Company on or before Tuesday, 20th September, 2022 and in respect of the shares held in electronic form, on the basis of the details furnished by National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) at the close of business hours on Saturday, Tuesday, 20th September, 2022."