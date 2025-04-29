LIC hikes stake in HCL Technologies to 5%. Details here

Life Insurance Corporations of India (LIC), on Tuesday, said it has increased its stake in tech firm HCL Technologies by 0.166 to 4.996 per cent. According to the exchange filing, LIC now holds 13,57,57,092 equity shares.

According to data available on BSE, the insurance giant was earlier holding 4.83 per cent stake in HCL Tech, holding 13,10,11,839 equity shares, as of March 2025.

LIC has been on a buying spree lately, as it has been increasing its stake in various companies in FY25. As per the latest shareholding pattern as of March 2025, LIC has raised its stake in Patanjali Foods from 1.77% in Q4 FY24 to 7.66% in Q4 FY25.

India's biggest domestic institutional investor (DII), LIC, also increased its shareholding in equity shares of Asian Paints from 4.79 crore to 6.72 crore, i.e., 5.001 per cent to 7.010 per cent.

HCL Tech Q4 results 2025 On Tuesday, April 22, HCL Technologies reported an 8% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹4,307 crore for the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY25). The company’s operating revenue increased by 6% YoY to ₹30,246 crore for the same period.

In constant currency terms, revenue declined by 0.8% on a quarter-on-quarter basis but showed a 2.9% growth year-on-year.

The company's quarterly dollar revenue declined by 1% on a sequential basis but grew 2% year-over-year, totaling $3,498 million.

In constant currency terms, services revenue increased by 0.7% quarter-over-quarter and 2.7% year-over-year. Digital revenue, which makes up 40.7% of the services segment, posted a 12.6% year-over-year growth in constant currency.

The IT firm posted an EBIT of ₹5,442 crore for the quarter, up from ₹5,018 crore in the same period last year but down from ₹5,821 crore in the preceding quarter. This marks a 6.5% sequential decline, yet an 8.4% year-on-year growth.

The EBIT margin improved to 18% from 17.6% year-on-year, though it fell from 19.5% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.