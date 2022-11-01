LIC holding increases over 5% in this Tata stock: Check here

Tata Motors has a market capitalisation of ₹1.38 lakh crore. The company reported that its total domestic sales increased by 44 per cent to 80,633 units in September. The Mumbai-based automaker had dispatched 55,988 units to its dealers in September 2021. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said that the company attained its highest ever monthly sales of 47,654 units last month led by record sales of Nexon and Punch.