LIC holdings in listed firms at a new high of 9.6 tn in Dec

The state-owned company’s holdings in listed companies touched a new high of ₹9.58 trillion as of 31 December, up 1.7% from a quarter ago, showed a Mint analysis. This was despite a 1.5% contraction in front-line share indices, the first quarterly decline since the meltdown in March 2020. The last time LIC’s shareholding gained value despite a big quarterly decline in benchmark indices was in the December quarter of 2016.