Home >Markets >Stock Markets >LIC Housing Finance share price surges as LIC to infuse additional equity capital

Shares of LIC Housing Finance surged over 2% at 469 per share on Friday on the BSE on the company's plans to raise over 2,334 crore from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

LIC will infuse equity capital worth about 2,334.70 crore in its subsidiary LIC Housing Finance by picking up an additional stake in the company. LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL) will issue shares at 514.25 apiece to its promoter Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on a preferential basis.

"The issue price of the equity share of the face value of 2 each shall be 514.25 apiece, which is the price calculated as per Sebi regulations, 2018," LIC HFL said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

LIC's shareholding in the housing financier post the allotment of shares will go up to 45.24% from over 40.31% currently.

The board of directors of the company in its meeting last week had approved preferential shares up to 4,54,00,000 through a private placement to LIC.

The company will seek shareholders' nod for the preference issue to LIC in its extraordinary general meeting next month on July 19.

