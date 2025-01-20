LIC Housing Finance Q3 Update: LIC Housing Finance announced on Monday, January 20, that it will conduct its board meeting on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 2:30 pm to consider and declare its upcoming October-December quarter results for the current fiscal (Q3FY25).

India's largest housing finance company (HFC) also announced that the trading window for dealing in its securities will remain closed for all designated bank officials (including Directors) and their relatives from January 1 to February 2, 2025 (both days inclusive).

“We hereby give you notice of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company to be held on Friday, 31st January, 2025 at 2:30 P.M To consider, approve and take on record, the un-audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024,” said LIC Housing Finance in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

“The trading window in respect of dealing in the equity shares of the company, will remain closed for all the Directors and designated (specified) employees, from 1st January, 2025 to 2nd February, 2025. The trading window in respect of dealing in the shares shall reopen from 3rd February, 2025,” added LIC Housing Finance.

LIC Housing Finance Q2 Results

LIC Housing Finance reported an 11.25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,327.71 crore for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY25). For the same quarter last year, the company earned a profit of ₹1,193.48 crore.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹6,937.72 crore, up 2.5 per cent compared to ₹6,765.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. Healthy interest income boosted the company's revenue. Interest income during the quarter stood at ₹6,859.96 crore against ₹6,712.63 crore in the same quarter last year.

The net interest income (NII)—the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposit—dropped six per cent to ₹1,974 crore against ₹2,107 crore in the year-ago period.