LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results: Net profit rises 25.4% to ₹1,368 crore, NII drops 3.2% YoY; Dividend declared

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. reported an uptick in both total income and net profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025. The net profit of the company rose 25% to ₹1,368 crore, compared to ₹1,091 crore in the year-ago period, according to a exchange filing on Thursday.
The board recommended a dividend of ₹10 per share of ₹2 each. The dividend on equity shares will be paid within 30 days if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.
