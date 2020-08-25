LIC Housing Finance rallies 11% after strong Q1 performance

MUMBAI: Shares of LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) surged 11.5% on Tuesday after it reported a 35.3% year-on-year rise in its June quarter consolidated net profit to ₹824 crore.

At 0300pm, shares of LIC Housing Finance traded over 8% higher at ₹299, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.15% at 38855.39.

The company's profit before tax rose 21% year-on-year to ₹1,017.67 crore. Total revenue from operations stood at ₹5,011.50 crore, up 4% from the year-ago period.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said, "LICHF’s gross non-performing loans ratio was stable at 2.8%, driven by both retail and corporate delinquencies. However, the company did not make any large covid-19-related provisions this quarter. In the current pandemic situation, the company would face further headwinds on asset quality, especially in loan against property (LAP) and builder loans. In addition, LICHF’s tier I ratio of 12.3% is lower than its peers. Individual disbursements in the quarter were 35% of June quarter levels largely driven by smaller cities, disbursements in June is at least 60% of June 2019 levels". The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

The company's net interest income (NII) rose a marginal to ₹1,220.61 crore in Q1FY21 from ₹1,181.86 crore in Q1FY20. Net interest margin (NIM) declined to 2.3% from 2.4% for the same period in the previous year.

Total disbursements were at ₹3,560 crore in the first quarter compared with ₹10,261 crore in the corresponding period a year ag. Of this, disbursement in individual home loan segment was at ₹3,034 crore as against ₹7,871 crore whereas project loans were at ₹159 crore compared with ₹829 crore.

Individual loan portfolio rose 6% to ₹1,95,176 crore from ₹1,84,155 crore. Of that home loan portfolio grew 6.4%. Developer loan portfolio stood at ₹14,641 crore as on June 30 as against ₹13,614 crore a year ago.

