LIC Housing Finance rallies 11% after strong Q1 performance

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said, "LICHF’s gross non-performing loans ratio was stable at 2.8%, driven by both retail and corporate delinquencies. However, the company did not make any large covid-19-related provisions this quarter. In the current pandemic situation, the company would face further headwinds on asset quality, especially in loan against property (LAP) and builder loans. In addition, LICHF’s tier I ratio of 12.3% is lower than its peers. Individual disbursements in the quarter were 35% of June quarter levels largely driven by smaller cities, disbursements in June is at least 60% of June 2019 levels". The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.