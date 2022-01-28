LIC Housing Finance share surges 14% on strong Q3 earnings. Should you buy?

Expecting breakout in the counter in near term; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "LIC Housing Finance shares are trading near to its 52-week low that makes it an ideal buy at discounted price. Apart from this, stock is looking highly bullish on chart pattern and it may soon give breakout at ₹400 levels on closing basis. After this breakout, the stock is expected to become highly bullish and may go up to ₹425 per share levels in immediate short term. However, one can hold the counter for short term target of ₹440 as well maintaining stop loss at ₹360." He said that short term traders can buy the counter at current levels for the above-mentioned targets maintaining stop loss at ₹360 levels.