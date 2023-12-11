LIC Housing Finance shares gained 63% in last nine months; is there more upside left?
Domestic brokerage firm Sharekhan retained its ‘buy’ call on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of ₹555 apiece. For the September-ending quarter, the company reported a nearly four-fold rise in net profit to ₹1,188 crore.
LIC Housing Finance, one of India's largest housing finance companies (HFCs), has witnessed a robust surge in its shares, yielding a remarkable 63% return over the past nine months. The stock gained momentum in March after a sluggish start in the first three months of CY23. In the previous trading session, it jumped 5% to record a new 52-week high of ₹544 apiece.
