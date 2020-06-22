LIC Housing Finance slumps 7% after weak Q4 performance

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial in a note said, "Cautious over the company’s growth trends and asset quality profile for the last many quarters. With only two weeks of lockdown in March, we are disappointed with the overall disbursement, loan growth and asset quality reported in Q4FY20 and continue to believe that the housing loan book is safer than asset-backed loans in current turbulent times. The stock trades at 0.7 times FY2022E book value and 6.3 times FY2022E earnings per share."