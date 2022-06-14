LIC increases holding in NBFC, stake goes up to 7%1 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 11:37 AM IST
LIC news:
Life Insurance Company of India or LIC has disclosed that it has increased its stake in Capri Global Capital Limited to more than 7% from 5.043% earlier through open market transactions. Shares of NBFC company Capri Global Capital Limited were up 0.63% at ₹698, giving it a market cap of around ₹12,275 crore.