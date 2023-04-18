LIC increases stake in Infosys in Q4, FIIs and institutional investors trim exposure. Should you buy the stock?3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 09:49 PM IST
- As per the latest shareholding pattern, on BSE, LIC holds 29,82,44,977 equity shares or 8.19% in Infosys as of March 31, 2023. This is higher compared to 7.71% held as of the December 2022 quarter. FIIs have trimmed their shareholding by around a percent in Infosys.
IT giant Infosys has presented its shareholding pattern for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 period. In Q4, the largest life insurer LIC increased its stake in the company, while promoters and mutual funds have also done the same. However, foreign and institutional investors have reduced their exposure to the company during the quarter. Infosys stock on Tuesday recovered some of the previous losses after posting lower-than-expected Q4 earnings.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×