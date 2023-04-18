IT giant Infosys has presented its shareholding pattern for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 period. In Q4, the largest life insurer LIC increased its stake in the company, while promoters and mutual funds have also done the same. However, foreign and institutional investors have reduced their exposure to the company during the quarter. Infosys stock on Tuesday recovered some of the previous losses after posting lower-than-expected Q4 earnings.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, on BSE, LIC holds 29,82,44,977 equity shares or 8.19% in Infosys as of March 31, 2023. This is higher compared to 7.71% held as of the December 2022 quarter.

On the other hand, the foreign investors' category saw a decline in overall stake to 35.08% in Infosys as of March 2023 quarter as against 36.28% in December 2022 quarter.

Also, institutional investors holding in Infosys has dipped marginally to 68.95% in Q4FY23 versus 69.05% in Q3FY23.

According to Trendlyne data which tracks the shareholding pattern of listed companies, the number of foreign investors increased to 1688 in Q4FY23 versus 1632 investors in Q3FY23. Also, the number of mutual fund schemes surged to 37 in Q4FY23 versus 36 in Q3FY23.

Mutual funds and insurance companies together hold a 31.33% stake in Infosys. LIC is the largest shareholder public shareholder in Infosys, and also the highest among insurance companies. Other insurance firms that have a piece of Infosys shares are --- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance which have 1.30% and 1.19% stakes respectively.

Among mutual funds invested in Infosys, the top investors are ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, SBI MF, UTI MF, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee.

On BSE, Infosys' share price closed at ₹1260.95 apiece marginally up. Its market cap is over ₹5.23 lakh crore.

On Monday, the share price of Infosys dropped by an unprecedented level to hit a new 52-week high on both BSE and NSE. Infosys shares plunged by ₹130.50 or 9.40% to close at ₹1,258.10 apiece on BSE, after hitting a new 52-week low of ₹1,219 apiece. On NSE, after hitting a new 52-week low of ₹1,185.30 apiece, the stock ended at ₹ ₹1,259 apiece down by 9.37%.

Analysts are have yet maintained their ‘Buy’ recommendation on Infosys stock price despite the near-term uncertainties.

Kumar Rakesh analyst at BNP Paribas in the latest report said, "INFO’s FY24 guidance for CC revenue growth is 4-7% and for margin is 20-22% (both below BNPPe) as it tries to balance wage hikes and higher travel expenses by improving utilization and rationalizing the employee pyramid. We think the upper end of FY24 CC revenue growth guidance is achievable (BNPPe: 7.3%, implies 2.4% USD CQGR in 1Q-4QFY24). Deal wins fell 7% y-y (USD2.1b, book-to-bill: 0.46x) in 4QFY23 but INFO continues to see a strong large-deal pipeline. Given the heightened uncertainty at INFO, we think TCS is better positioned to benefit from the shift in customers’ focus to cost-optimization deals and it is our sector's top pick."

BNP has set a target price of ₹1,675 on Infosys, while maintaining ‘Buy’ rating. This target price has been trimmed by the brokerage.

Meanwhile, Emkay Global analysts said, "Despite near-term challenges posed by the tough macro environment, we believe Infosys is well positioned to capture the growth opportunities across digital transformation, cost efficiency, and consolidation-led deals over the medium term. We cut our EPS by 4.4-6.3% for FY24E/25E, factoring-in the disappointing Q4. We maintain BUY on the stock, with revised TP of Rs1,620/share (earlier, Rs1,700) at 22x Mar-25E EPS."