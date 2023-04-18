Kumar Rakesh analyst at BNP Paribas in the latest report said, "INFO’s FY24 guidance for CC revenue growth is 4-7% and for margin is 20-22% (both below BNPPe) as it tries to balance wage hikes and higher travel expenses by improving utilization and rationalizing the employee pyramid. We think the upper end of FY24 CC revenue growth guidance is achievable (BNPPe: 7.3%, implies 2.4% USD CQGR in 1Q-4QFY24). Deal wins fell 7% y-y (USD2.1b, book-to-bill: 0.46x) in 4QFY23 but INFO continues to see a strong large-deal pipeline. Given the heightened uncertainty at INFO, we think TCS is better positioned to benefit from the shift in customers’ focus to cost-optimization deals and it is our sector's top pick."