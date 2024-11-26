LIC increases stake to 5.02% in edible oil refiner Patanjali Foods; Details here

Government-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stakes 0.034 per cent to 5.02 per cent, compared to its earlier level in the edible oil refiner Patanjali Foods, according to a BSE filing. Shares of LIC closed higher, however Patanjali Foods shares closed lower on Tuesday's market.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published26 Nov 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Patanjali Foods Ltd shares closed 0.32 per cent lower at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,754.6, compared to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,760.2 at the previous market close.
Patanjali Foods Ltd shares closed 0.32 per cent lower at ₹1,754.6, compared to ₹1,760.2 at the previous market close.(Photo: Reuters)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stakeholding to 5.02 per cent in the edible oil refiner Patanjali Foods through the purchase of shares via open market operations, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday, November 26. 

Also Read | LIC shareholding: Life Insurance Corporation raises stake in LTIMindtree

The stakeholding of the government-owned insurer rose 0.034 per cent to 5.02 per cent, compared to its earlier level of 4.986 per cent.

“This is to inform that the Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its shareholding in equity shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd from 1,80,48,377 to 1,81,73,377 i.e., 4.986% to 5.020% of the paid-up capital of the said company,” said Life Insurance Corporation of India in the BSE filing. 

Also Read | LIC Mutual Fund buys stake in this small-cap stock below ₹100 during Q2FY25

LIC shares closed 0.25 per cent higher at 907.35 after Tuesday's market session, compared to 905.05 at the previous market close. On the other hand, Patanjali Foods Ltd shares closed 0.32 per cent lower at 1,754.6 today, compared to its 1,760.2 level at the previous market close. The company released the information about the increasing stake through open market operation after market operating hours. 

The disclosure filing also stated that the current market capitalization of the company stands at 63,573.54 crore, as per the filing data. The company also said that the cost of acquisition of the shares was at an average of 1,764.965 per share.

Also Read | LIC loses over ₹8,700 crore in 7 Adani stocks in a single day. Here’s how

About Patanjali Foods

Patanjali Food Ltd is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm which is primarily involved in the business of processing oil seeds and refining oil for edible use. The product portfolio extends from Food and FMCG, Edible oils, and Wind turbine power generation, according to the company's website.

Mint reported earlier in August 2024 that the edible oil refiner's shares surged over 25 per cent due to a bullish trend for the past three months. Systematix Institutional Equities, a brokerage firm, assigned a ‘BUY’ rating and set a target price of the shares at 2,259 in August. Shares are now trading at 1,754.6 as of Tuesday's market close.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 08:22 PM IST
