LIC investors lose 1.43 lakh crore after listing. Is there more pain ahead?

According to stock market experts, there can be more sell-off taking place in LIC shares as one month of anchor investors' login is about to end in next one month. So, anchor investors are expected to exit once their lock-in ends. Apart from this, they said that FIIs are still on the 'net sellers' side', which means they might continue to ignore LIC shares as they have done since the launch of LIC IPO. Experts went on to add that LIC's Q4 results are also not encouraging and the company is expected to continue report tepid quarterly numbers in next 2-3 quarters. They also maintained that weak secondary market sentiments since the launch of LIC IPO has also done major damage to the LIC investors' money.