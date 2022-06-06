LIC investors lose over 1.08 lakh cr since debut against IPO issue price

The latest data of CARE Ratings showed that the first-year premium of life insurers increased to ₹17,940 crore in April 2022 compared to ₹9,739 crore in the same month last year, registering a robust growth rate of 84.2%. The growth in monthly numbers can be attributed to an increase in group single premiums, with LIC substantially outpacing its private peers. It can also be accounted for by a low base in April 2021, which saw subdued levels due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns.