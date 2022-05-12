LIC GMP turns negative, shares may list at a discount

Market observers said that LIC IPO GMP today is minus ₹26, which is ₹18 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of minus ₹8. Market observers maintained that LIC IPO GMP has remained in negative zone for second successive day, which is not a good sign for the largest Indian public issue as it is just few days away from listing. They said that negative secondary market sentiments have done the damage to grey market sentiments in regard to LIC IPO. Ahead of LIC IPO opening, its grey market price was at ₹92. son, in near one week, LIC IPO GMP has tumbled more than 100 per cent and slipped into negative zone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}