LIC IPO to blame for sudden 1,000-point fall in Sensex today?

“Technically, the nifty index has slipped from Middle Bollinger Band formation and moved below 21 days EMA that suggest bearishness for the coming day. Moreover, the index has also formed a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart, which is a bearish indication for the near term. However, the index is still taking support at 50-SMA and an indicator Stochastic is hovering near the oversold zone. At present, the index is having support at 16,950 levels while resistance is placed at 17300 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 35700 levels while resistance at 36,500 levels."