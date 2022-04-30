LIC IPO to Q4 results: Top 5 stock market triggers to watch out for

According to stock market experts, Nifty 50 index has corrected from 18,115 to 16,825 and has then consolidated within a range. This has led to formation of a ‘Bearish Flag’ pattern on the daily chart. In case the Nifty breaches the support end of 16825, then that would led to a sharp correction in the short term which is usually the impact of the above mentioned pattern. On the flipside, 17380-17420 has now become a strong hurdle which needs to be surpassed for any positivity.