Here are the stocks where the government could do OFS

When the government needs to raise capital without relinquishing control of a public sector company, the offer for sale (OFS) route becomes one of its preferred tools.
Over the years, minority stake sales in PSUs have helped fund fiscal requirements while improving public shareholding and market liquidity.
For FY26, the government budgeted ₹47,000 crore from disinvestment and asset monetisation, which was later revised to ₹33,840 crore. Of this, around ₹15,560 crore was expected from disinvestment, while the remaining ₹18,840 crore was to come from asset monetisation and other miscellaneous capital receipts.
In FY27, capital receipts have become even more crucial as geopolitical tensions have adversely affected the Indian government's fiscal position. Consequently, the government has set an ambitious target of ₹80,000 crore under capital receipts for FY27.