Brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth Management , in its mutual fund portfolio analysis report for the month of November, highlighted that LIC, ITC, HUL, L&T and Axis Bank were among the key additions by fund houses for three consecutive months.

Inflows to equity mutual funds declined over 14 per cent month-on-month in November due to market correction amid concerns over weak September quarter earnings, stretched valuations, foreign capital inflow amid rising dollar index and US bond yields and escalating geopolitical tensions. However, the magnitude of the fall subsided as equity benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.30 per cent in November after an over 6 per cent fall in October. Nifty 50 is up about 2 per cent in December so far.