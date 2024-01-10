LIC raises stake in Navin Fluorine International by 0.24%, now holds over 5%
LIC increased stake in Navin Fluorine International by 0.24% through open market. LIC bought 1.21 lakh shares of Navin Fluorine International on January 08 at an average price of ₹3,630.39 apiece.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in Navin Fluorine International, one of the largest Indian manufacturers of speciality fluorochemicals, by about 0.24% through open market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started