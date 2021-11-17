Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIC listing likely by Q4, says top govt official

LIC is planning to file the draft IPO prospectus with the markets regulator SEBI by the first week of December
1 min read . 02:49 PM IST Livemint

  • Bloomberg reported yesterday that the anchor investors talks are likely to start next week for LIC IPO

The listing of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is likely by fourth quarter of the current financial year, Disinvestment Secretary Tuhin Kumar Pandey said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an industry event, Tuhin Kanta Pandey further said the government is aiming to close the privatisation of BEML and Shipping Corp of India and to list state-owned Life Insurance Corp on local bourses in the year to March 2022.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that the anchor investors talks are likely to start next week for what will be India's biggest share sale.

A list with the names of about 100 global investors has been shared with the 10 banks working on the deal and the institutions will approach different sets of investors.

LIC is planning to file the draft IPO prospectus with the markets regulator SEBI by the first week of December, once the embedded value of the firm is finalized.

The goverment is pushing for LIC IPO -- which could raise anywhere between 40,000 crore and 1 trillion -- to help plug a widening budget gap.

The bankers for the issue is seeking a valuation of between 8 trillion and 10 trillion and may sell a 5%-10% stake in the company as part of a broader divestment target. The government may also allow foreign direct investment in LIC to ensure a diversified and strong demand across various segments of investors.

