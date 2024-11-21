LIC loses nearly ₹12,000 crore in seven Adani shares in a day on Gautam Adani’s civil indictment news. Here’s how

Gautam Adani news: LIC's holdings in seven Adani stocks fell by nearly 12,000 crore due to a 20% drop in group shares after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani in a bribery case. As of September 2024, LIC held stakes in several Adani companies

Saloni Goel
Published21 Nov 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Gautam Adani news: LIC loses nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000 crore in 7 Adani stocks in a day on Gautam Adani's civil indictment. Here's how
Gautam Adani news: LIC loses nearly ₹12,000 crore in 7 Adani stocks in a day on Gautam Adani’s civil indictment. Here’s how

Adani Group Stocks: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest domestic institutional investor, saw its holdings in seven Adani stocks drop by nearly 12,000 crore following a sharp decline in group shares.

The shares of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate plummeted by up to 20% after US prosecutors charged the billionaire founder in a $250 million bribery case.

Also Read | Adani Group stocks crash after US indicts Chairman, 7 others on bribery charges

According to a Reuters report, U.S. authorities said Adani and seven other defendants, including his nephew Sagar Adani, agreed to pay about $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain contracts expected to yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years and develop India's largest solar power plant project.

“A five-count criminal indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn charging Gautam S. Adani, Sagar R. Adani and Vneet S. Jaain, executives of an Indian renewable-energy company (the Indian Energy Company), with conspiracies to commit securities and wire fraud and substantive securities fraud for their roles in a multi-billion-dollar scheme to obtain funds from U.S. investors and global financial institutions on the basis of false and misleading statements,” stated US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of New York.

The Fallout

As per the shareholding pattern as of September 2024 end, LIC held stakes in seven Adani companies - Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, ACC and Ambuja Cements. The insurance behemoth saw a 11,728 crore decline in the value of its holdings in these companies.

LIC experienced the largest decline in the value of its holding in Adani Ports, which fell by 5,009.88 crore, followed by a 3,012.91 crore loss in Adani Enterprises. The value of LIC’s stake in Ambuja Cement dropped by 1,207.83 crore.

Additionally, LIC’s holding in Adani Total Gas saw a decline of 807.48 crore, while in Adani Energy Solutions, it dropped by 716.45 crore, in Adani Green Energy by 592.05 crore, and in ACC by 381.66 crore.

Also Read | Adani Green halts bond sale after Gautam Adani charged in alleged bribery case

Adani Energy Solutions shares were locked in the 20 per cent lower circuit limit on Thursday at 697.70 apiece. Meanwhile, Nifty50 constituents Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports were trading 19 per cent and 15 per cent lower respectively, around 12.40 pm.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, ACC and Ambuja Cement were down between 7 per cent and 18 per cent at the time of writing the report.

Overall, Adani Group companies witnessed an m-cap erosion of 2 lakh crore today. 

The indictment comes almost two years after a bombshell report by the U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research accused Adani of using tax havens improperly and engaging in stock manipulation, claims that the conglomerate has denied.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLIC loses nearly ₹12,000 crore in seven Adani shares in a day on Gautam Adani’s civil indictment news. Here’s how

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

475.35
01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-48.75 (-9.3%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

229.50
01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-7.7 (-3.25%)

Tata Steel share price

141.35
01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
1.9 (1.36%)

Ambuja Cements share price

495.60
01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-54 (-9.83%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Hotels Company share price

785.90
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
32.5 (4.31%)

National Aluminium Company share price

249.90
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
9.6 (4%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

680.75
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
23.05 (3.5%)

Coforge share price

8,166.95
01:15 PM | 21 NOV 2024
53.05 (0.65%)
More from 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer share price

241.05
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-22.7 (-8.61%)

ACC share price

2,028.55
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-156.5 (-7.16%)

Century Plyboards (I) share price

693.30
01:15 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-43.5 (-5.9%)

Aegis Logis share price

797.10
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-42.3 (-5.04%)
More from Top Losers

VIP Industries share price

489.45
01:15 PM | 21 NOV 2024
29.5 (6.41%)

CRISIL share price

5,572.85
01:14 PM | 21 NOV 2024
302.35 (5.74%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,510.00
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
344.1 (5.58%)

RESTAURANT BR share price

82.92
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
4.12 (5.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,645.00550.00
    Chennai
    77,651.00550.00
    Delhi
    77,803.00550.00
    Kolkata
    77,655.00550.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.