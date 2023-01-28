LIC loses 16,580 crore in these 5 Adani shares in two days

Amid stock market bloodbath, Hindenburg Research report did further damage to Adani group stocks. In last two sessions, Adani group stocks have nosedived much lower than key benchmark indices, leading to huge losses to its retail and institutional investors. The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is one such domestic institutional investor (DII), which has huge shareholding in Adani group stocks. In last two days, LIC has lost ₹16,580 crore. Out of these ₹16,580 crore loss in last two days, LIC lost ₹6,232 crore in one Adani group stock Adani Total Gas in which it has 5.96 per cent shareholding.

