LIC loses 77,600 cr m-cap in four trading sessions from IPO issue price

On the debut day, despite opening at a discount LIC clocked its lifetime high of ₹920 on Dalal Street, however, since then the shares have only been on a downturn. The second day did see a flattish response from investors, but the third day saw massive selling pressure in LIC shares making them dive by more than 4%. Although, on the fourth day, LIC recovered some of its previous losses but slipped by nearly 2%.