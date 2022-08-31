State-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is no longer part of the top ten companies by market capitalization as it has been replaced by Bajaj Finance and Adani Transmission. LIC holds 11th spot in the list, whereas Bajaj Finance and Adani Transmission have taken 10th and 9th spot, respectively, in the overall ranking.

Adani Transmission entered the coveted list of top 10 most valued companies with a market value of ₹4.43 lakh crore on the BSE as on August 30, 2022, higher than Bajaj Finance's total mcap of ₹4.42 lakh crore and LIC's ₹4.26 lakh crore.

LIC share price has fallen sharply since its listing on the stock exchanges on May 17, 2022. LIC shares were allotted to the investors at ₹949 apiece and got listed at the stock exchanges at discount. The stock is about 29% down from its initial public offering (IPO) issue price of ₹949.

The state-run life insurance behemoth reported a multifold jump in its June quarter net profit at ₹682.9 crore as compared to ₹2.9 crore in the year-ago period. It reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net premium, led by a 35%/9% growth in the new/renewal business as easing COVID-19 restrictions boosted sales of policies for the insurer that largely depends on its agents.

However, the company said that when compared with the preceding March quarter, the performance was down across parameters. The company, which drives its business mostly through 1.3 million sales agents, was hit by pandemic-led lockdowns last year that disrupted the work of its agents who focus on in-person engagement.

LIC continuously increased its market share in CY22. It launched two new Non-PAR products in Q1 FY23. The management said it will focus on the launch of Non-PAR products only. It also launched a channel-specific product for the first time.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is the top valued Indian company with a market capitalisation of ₹17.8 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and HDFC.