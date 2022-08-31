LIC out of top 10 most valued firms, replaced by Bajaj Finance, Adani Transmission2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 03:42 PM IST
- LIC share price has fallen sharply since its listing on the stock exchanges in May this year
State-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is no longer part of the top ten companies by market capitalization as it has been replaced by Bajaj Finance and Adani Transmission. LIC holds 11th spot in the list, whereas Bajaj Finance and Adani Transmission have taken 10th and 9th spot, respectively, in the overall ranking.