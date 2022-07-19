LIC lowers its stake in Siemens and rating agency ICRA, bringing 1,983 Cr

The shares of Siemens closed at ₹2,680.15 level today, down by 1.27% on the NSE from the previous close of ₹2714.70. The stock has gained 37.84 per cent over the past year, and it has climbed 13.24 per cent YTD so far in 2022. On the NSE, the shares of ICRA closed today at ₹4,070.00 level, down 0.42 per cent from the previous close. The stock has climbed 6.62 per cent over the past year, and so far in 2022, shares of ICRA have gained 19.61 per cent YTD.