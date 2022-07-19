Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIC lowers its stake in Siemens and rating agency ICRA, bringing 1,983 Cr

According to a regulatory filing made by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the Corporation's equity stake in Siemens Ltd. has decreased from 25,623,599 to 18,412,652 equity shares.
2 min read . 08:06 PM ISTVipul Das

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reported in a regulatory filing that the Corporation's shareholding in Siemens Ltd. has been reduced from 25,623,599 to 18,412,652 equity shares, lowering its shareholding from 7.195% to 5.170% of the paid-up capital of the abovementioned company. According to LIC, its stake in Siemens plummeted by more than 2% between October 14, 2020, and July 18, 2022, at an average cost of 2,701.19 per share. This means that by dumping Siemen shares, LIC will make more than 1,947.81 crore.

Additionally, LIC announced that from September 6, 2021, to July 18, 2022, at an average cost of 1,541.85 per share, it has lowered its shareholding position in ICRA from 5,60,863 equity shares to 3,31,434 shares, realising 35.37 crore from the move.

On the NSE, LIC shares ended the day at 688.20 per share, down 1.19 per cent from the previous close of 696.50. The stock has dropped 21.37 per cent YTD so far in 2022. The record date for dividend payment, which will be August 26, 2022, has also been declared by LIC for a payout of 1.50 per share having a face value of 10 apiece.

The shares of Siemens closed at 2,680.15 level today, down by 1.27% on the NSE from the previous close of 2714.70. The stock has gained 37.84 per cent over the past year, and it has climbed 13.24 per cent YTD so far in 2022. On the NSE, the shares of ICRA closed today at 4,070.00 level, down 0.42 per cent from the previous close. The stock has climbed 6.62 per cent over the past year, and so far in 2022, shares of ICRA have gained 19.61 per cent YTD.

(With inputs from PTI)

