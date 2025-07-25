LIC, Lupin to Divi's: 10 key companies to trade ex-date for dividend of up to ₹535 on 25 July 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: LIC, Lupin , Divi's, 3M India, Abbott India, Fortis Healthcare, Bharti Hexacom, Union Bank,, Zydus Lifesciences, Orient Cement and Thyrocare Technologies are the 10 key companies to trade ex-date for dividend of up to 535 on 25 July 2025

Ujjval Jauhari
Published25 Jul 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Dividend Stocks 2025: 10 key companies to trade ex-dividend
Dividend Stocks 2025: 10 key companies to trade ex-dividend

Dividend Stocks 2025: LIC, Lupin , Divi's, 3M India, Abbott India, Fortis Healthcare, Bharti Hexacom, Union Bank,, Zydus Lifesciences, Orient Cement and Thyrocare Technologies are the 10 key companies to trade ex-date for dividend of up to 535 on 25 July 2025

These companies, along with many others, had set that July 25, 2025, to be the record date for compiling a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be added to the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors had to purchase shares in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday—25 July 2025

Dividend payout and other details

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)—LIC has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

3M India Limited (3MINDIA) had recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 160/- and a Special Dividend of Rs. 375/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25

ABBOTINDIA Final Dividend—Abbott India's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs. 475/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, at their meeting today (May 15, 2025).

Also Read | Laxmi India Finance IPO: 10 key things to know from the RHP

LUPIN Ltd had recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 12.00 per equity share

Divi's Laboratories Limited—For fiscal year 2024-25, Divi's recommends a final dividend of 30/- (1,500%) for each equity share with a face value of 2/-.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd—FORTIS had recommended a final dividend of Rs. - 1.00 per share

Bharti Hexacom Ltd (BHARTIHEXA) had recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 10.00 per share

Union Bank of India (UNIONBANK) had recommended a final dividend of Rs. - 4.75

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, or ZYDUSLIFE, had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11.00 per share.

Orient Cement Ltd., or ORIENTCEM, had recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, or THYROCARE, had recommended a final dividend of 21.00.

 

Also Read | Bajaj Finance share: NBFC stock crashes 5% after Q1 results 2025

Other companies that have recommended Dividend and trading ex-date include

ICRA Final Dividend - Rs. - 60.00

INFOBEAN Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00

KEC Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.50

TIINDIA Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50

TIMKEN Final Dividend - Rs. - 36.00

FINEORG Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.00

AKZOINDIA Final Dividend - Rs. - 30.0000

ALBERTDAVD Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000

ASALCBR Dividend - Rs. - 2.00

ARVIND Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.7500

JUBLINGREA Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.50

JUBLPHARMA Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0

ARVSMART Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000

KIRLOSBROS Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.00

GMMPFAUDLR Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLIC, Lupin to Divi's: 10 key companies to trade ex-date for dividend of up to ₹535 on 25 July 2025
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.