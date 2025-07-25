LIC, Lupin to Divi's: 10 key companies to trade ex-date for dividend of up to ₹535 on 25 July 2025

These companies, along with many others, had set that July 25, 2025, to be the record date for compiling a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be added to the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors had to purchase shares in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)—LIC has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

3M India Limited (3MINDIA) had recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 160/- and a Special Dividend of Rs. 375/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25

ABBOTINDIA Final Dividend—Abbott India's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs. 475/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, at their meeting today (May 15, 2025).

LUPIN Ltd had recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 12.00 per equity share

Divi's Laboratories Limited—For fiscal year 2024-25, Divi's recommends a final dividend of ₹30/- (1,500%) for each equity share with a face value of ₹2/-.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd—FORTIS had recommended a final dividend of Rs. - 1.00 per share

Bharti Hexacom Ltd (BHARTIHEXA) had recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 10.00 per share

Union Bank of India (UNIONBANK) had recommended a final dividend of Rs. - 4.75

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, or ZYDUSLIFE, had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11.00 per share.

Orient Cement Ltd., or ORIENTCEM, had recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, or THYROCARE, had recommended a final dividend of ₹21.00.

Other companies that have recommended Dividend and trading ex-date include ICRA Final Dividend - Rs. - 60.00

INFOBEAN Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00

KEC Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.50

TIINDIA Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50

TIMKEN Final Dividend - Rs. - 36.00

FINEORG Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.00

AKZOINDIA Final Dividend - Rs. - 30.0000

ALBERTDAVD Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000

ASALCBR Dividend - Rs. - 2.00

ARVIND Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.7500

JUBLINGREA Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.50

JUBLPHARMA Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0

ARVSMART Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000

KIRLOSBROS Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.00

GMMPFAUDLR Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00