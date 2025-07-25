LIC, Lupin to Divi's: 10 key companies to trade ex-date for dividend of up to ₹535 on 25 July 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: LIC, Lupin , Divi's, 3M India, Abbott India, Fortis Healthcare, Bharti Hexacom, Union Bank,, Zydus Lifesciences, Orient Cement and Thyrocare Technologies are the 10 key companies to trade ex-date for dividend of up to ₹535 on 25 July 2025
These companies, along with many others, had set that July 25, 2025, to be the record date for compiling a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.
To be added to the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors had to purchase shares in these companies at least one day before the record date.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)—LIC has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
3M India Limited (3MINDIA) had recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 160/- and a Special Dividend of Rs. 375/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25
ABBOTINDIA Final Dividend—Abbott India's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs. 475/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, at their meeting today (May 15, 2025).
LUPIN Ltd had recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 12.00 per equity share
Divi's Laboratories Limited—For fiscal year 2024-25, Divi's recommends a final dividend of ₹30/- (1,500%) for each equity share with a face value of ₹2/-.
Fortis Healthcare Ltd—FORTIS had recommended a final dividend of Rs. - 1.00 per share
Bharti Hexacom Ltd (BHARTIHEXA) had recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 10.00 per share
Union Bank of India (UNIONBANK) had recommended a final dividend of Rs. - 4.75
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, or ZYDUSLIFE, had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11.00 per share.
Orient Cement Ltd., or ORIENTCEM, had recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, or THYROCARE, had recommended a final dividend of ₹21.00.
ICRA Final Dividend - Rs. - 60.00
INFOBEAN Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
KEC Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.50
TIINDIA Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
TIMKEN Final Dividend - Rs. - 36.00
FINEORG Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.00
AKZOINDIA Final Dividend - Rs. - 30.0000
ALBERTDAVD Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
ASALCBR Dividend - Rs. - 2.00
ARVIND Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.7500
JUBLINGREA Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.50
JUBLPHARMA Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0
ARVSMART Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
KIRLOSBROS Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.00
GMMPFAUDLR Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
