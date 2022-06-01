India's largest insurer, LIC has been struggling since the time of its listing on stock exchanges. The shares still trade lower from their IPO issue price. And the FY22 financial performance further added to its woes. So far this week, the behemoth's market cap has declined drastically and on Wednesday LIC tumbled to become the seventh most valued company with ICICI Bank overtaking the sixth spot. LIC currently is near its all-time low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}