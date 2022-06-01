LIC market cap dips below ICICI Bank to 7th spot among top-10 valuable companies

LIC share price has been nosediving ever since it got listed on BSE and NSE. After listing at discount, the insurance titan has further come down and made its 52-week low of ₹801 on NSE, which is ₹148 per share lower from the upper band of its issue price of ₹949 per equity share. LIC share price today is around ₹815, around 14 per cent lower from its upper price band of ₹949 apiece.