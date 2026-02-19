LIC Mutual Fund NFO opens tomorrow: Price, date, review, and other details in 10 points

LIC Mutual Fund NFO: LIC Mutual Fund has announced the launch of a new fund offer (NFO), LIC MF Technology Fund, to tap the expanding technology landscape, which will focus on stocks beyond the conventional IT services players.

In contrast to traditional IT-focused offerings, LIC MF Technology Fund aims to allocate capital across a wide spectrum of technology-driven sectors, including semiconductor–linked companies, data centre operators, digital commerce platforms, internet businesses, and emerging technology enterprises.

The announcement for LIC Mutual Fund's technology NFO comes at a time when traditional IT services players are facing selloff amid fears of AI-led disruption.

The Nifty IT index earlier this month had touched a 10-month low amid a massive selloff in the sector as investors feared that new AI tools, like Anthropic’s Claude, could eat into traditional outsourcing revenue of companies like Infosys and TCS.

That said, AI remains a compelling theme for investors and companies alike, with many such announcements made by India Inc over the last few days, with giants like Nvidia and OpenAI, among others.

LIC Mutual Fund NFO Details The LIC MF Technology Fund is a thematic equity scheme. Here are key details about the fund that investors should know:

NFO Date: The NFO by LIC Mutual Fund will open on February 20 and close on March 6. The scheme will reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption on 19th March 2026.

Fund Type: The fund is an open-ended equity scheme investing in technology & technology-related companies.

Asset Allocation: The fund will allocate at least 80% in tech and related companies, with the option to invest a maximum of 20% in other equity instruments or debt and money market instruments. It can also allocate at max 10% to REITs or INVITs.

Benchmark index: LIC MF Technology Fund will be benchmarked against the BSE TECK Total Return Index (TRI).

Fund managers: The fund will be jointly managed by Karan Doshi and Jaiprakash Toshniwal.

Who should invest?: The LIC Technology Fund NFO is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and investment in technology and related companies.

Riskometer: The fund carries a very high risk according to the offer document.

Minimum application: The investors can apply for the NFO for a minimum amount of ₹1000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.

SIP details: Once the scheme reopens for continuous transactions, investors can apply via SIP too for as low as ₹100. The minimum daily SIP amount is ₹100, the monthly SIP amount is ₹200, and the quarterly SIP amount is ₹1000.

Exit load: If up to 12% of the units are redeemed or switched out within 90 days from the allotment date, no exit load is applicable. Otherwise, an exit load of 1% will apply.

LIC MF Technology Fund Review Pankaj Mathpal, CEO & MD at Optima Money Manager, says investors should approach the LIC MF Technology Fund with caution.

Since it is a thematic fund, timing becomes critical. While investors are often encouraged to invest during an NFO, no one tells them when to exit — and that’s where the risk lies, according to Mathpal. "So with thematic funds, only investors who understand the economy well and know when to enter and exit should consider them. They are not for everybody," he opined.

He also points out that most diversified equity funds already have meaningful exposure to technology, typically the second-largest allocation after financials. So investors may already be adequately exposed without taking additional sector risk.

Further, technology is highly prone to disruption. New entrants and shifting consumer trends can quickly alter business dynamics, increasing volatility. Given current sector pressures, he believes a technology fund carries relatively higher risk at this stage.

Those keen on investing may consider the SIP route, but overall, it remains a narrow theme compared to broader sectors like manufacturing or infrastructure, Mathpal said.