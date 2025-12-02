LIC of India to launch 2 schemes from tomorrow - LIC’s Bima Kavach, LIC’s Protection Plus. Details here

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is set to introduce two new insurance products starting December 3, 2025. These new offerings consist of 'LIC's Bima Kavach,' a non-participating, non-linked life insurance plan that provides pure risk coverage for individuals, and 'LIC's Protection Plus,' a non-participating, linked life insurance savings plan for individuals.

Both products will be made available for purchase within the country, enhancing LIC's range of products and expanding its market presence.

New Products LIC's Bima Kavach As per reports, LIC's Bima Kavach is a pure risk insurance scheme that is non-participating and non-linked. It aims to provide financial security against unforeseen events in life. This product is tailored for the domestic market and presents a clear method for ensuring one's future.

LIC's Protection Plus According to reports, LIC's Protection Plus is a savings plan that is non-participating and linked, tailored for individual life insurance. This insurance product merges the advantages of life coverage with savings potential. It is specifically designed to address the financial requirements of individuals and families in the domestic market, offering both security and investment features.

LIC announced in an exchange filing on October 14 the introduction of two new products for the domestic market namely, LIC Jan Suraksha and LIC Bima Lakshmi, are designed to meet various individual requirements.

LIC - Q2 results For the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, LIC reported a consolidated net profit increase of 31%, reaching ₹10,098 crore, up from ₹7,729 crore in the same period last year. The net premium income for the quarter was ₹1,26,930 crore, representing a 5.5% increase from ₹1,20,326 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The company’s net profit for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, amounted to ₹21,040 crore, compared to ₹18,082 crore in the previous year, marking a rise of 16.36%.

LIC share price today LIC share price today closed flat at ₹883.65 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹891 apiece and an intraday low of ₹882 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock has been consolidating within a defined range of ₹860– ₹930 for the last four months. A decisive breakout beyond this band will be required to trigger the next directional move. Until then, it remains a range-bound trade, where buying near support and booking profits near resistance is the preferred approach.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that LIC of India is shaping a clean 50-week long cup and handle formation on the weekly chart, with a pivot neckline near 925 that now acts as a clear trigger level. The base shows steady accumulation with ideal volume behavior, signaling strong sponsorship through the pattern. Trend strength has tightened across timeframes as pullbacks stay shallow and demand absorbs supply.

“A breakout above 925 can open a sustained leg toward fresh all time highs in the 1180 to 1200 zone, supported by improving participation. Until then, price action inside the handle keeps risk contained while buyers hold control,” said Jain.