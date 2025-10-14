LIC of India to launch 2 schemes from tomorrow — LIC’s Jan Suraksha, LIC’s Bima Lakshmi. Details here

LIC is launching two new offerings for the domestic market, LIC namely LIC Jan Suraksha and LIC Bima Lakshmi, which will cater to different individual needs.

Saloni Goel
Published14 Oct 2025, 02:18 PM IST
LIC of India to launch 2 schemes from tomorrow — LIC’s Jan Suraksha, LIC’s Bima Lakshmi. Details here
LIC of India to launch 2 schemes from tomorrow — LIC’s Jan Suraksha, LIC’s Bima Lakshmi. Details here(REUTERS)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest insurer, in an exchange filing today, October 14, announced the launch of two new products for the domestic market, which will be available for sale from tomorrow, October 15. These two offerings, namely LIC Jan Suraksha and LIC Bima Lakshmi, will cater to different individual needs.

LIC's Product Details

LIC is launching the following new products, which will be available for sale w.e.f. October 15, 2025:

Sl. NoName of the ProductCategory of the ProductMarket
1LIC’s Jan SurakshaNon-Par, Non-Linked, Individual, Savings, Life Micro InsuranceDomestic
2LIC’s Bima LakshmiNon-Par, Non-Linked, Life, Individual, SavingsDomestic

LIC Jan Suraksha

The LIC Jan Suraksha plan is a low-cost insurance plan for individuals, especially from lower-income groups. The plan is a non-participating and non-linked insurance scheme, meaning they are not linked to market or bonuses.

Also Read | Tata Motors share demerger: Why a 40% dip won't have an impact on your portfolio

Since it is a microinsurance plan, it is likely tailored to the needs of the economically weaker sections of society. Such plans are offered at low premiums with convenient payment options.

LIC Bima Lakshmi

LIC’s Bima Lakshmi is a newly-launched life insurance and savings plan being launched by LIC. It is also a non-par and non-linked scheme, meaning returns are not tied to market performance and will not include bonuses. The plan likely provides both life cover and a maturity or savings payout and is aimed at catering individuals.

Also Read | FPI selloff hits ₹1.6L cr since last Diwali: Can trend reverse in new Samvat?

LIC share price trend

Amid the announcement of two new schemes, the LIC share price traded marginally higher, defying the weak Indian stock market trend.

LIC share price hit a high of 904.15 and a low of 893.45, as against its last closing price of 897.25.

While LIC's share price performance has been lacklustre on a year and year-to-date (YTD) basis, shedding 6% and 0.5%, respectively. However, the PSU stock has seen a 17% rise in six months.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

LICInsuranceIndian Stock MarketMarket Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLIC of India to launch 2 schemes from tomorrow — LIC’s Jan Suraksha, LIC’s Bima Lakshmi. Details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.